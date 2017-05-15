Strasburg to pitch opener for Nationa...

Strasburg to pitch opener for Nationals at Pirates

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

An off-day might interrupt a bit of much-needed momentum that the Pittsburgh Pirates built with back-to-back wins Saturday and Sunday at Arizona, but they weren't complaining. The one-day respite before the Pirates open a three-game series Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals at PNC Park comes after playing 17 straight days.

