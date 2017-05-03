Redbirds make big move up the Rankings

Now that May is here, it's time to start judging teams not on what they did last year or what the preseason predictions forecasted, but what they're doing now. And that's why the Mets and Giants, both of whom will have to navigate through large chunks of the season without their aces and finished April at or near the bottom of their divisions, didn't crack the Power Rankings Top 20. Say hello to the Rockies and D-backs, who are still perched at the top of the National League West and have so far outplayed their division opponents -- including the Dodgers.

