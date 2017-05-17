Pittsburgh Pirates To Host Annual THON Game June 13
For all the Penn Staters living in the 'Burgh this summer, the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team will host its annual game benefiting THON at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. A portion of ticket proceeds from the game against the Colorado Rockies will be donated to THON, always For the Kids. Tickets are available now using the coupon code "THON".
