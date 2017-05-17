Pittsburgh Pirates To Host Annual THO...

Pittsburgh Pirates To Host Annual THON Game June 13

1 hr ago Read more: Onward State

For all the Penn Staters living in the 'Burgh this summer, the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team will host its annual game benefiting THON at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. A portion of ticket proceeds from the game against the Colorado Rockies will be donated to THON, always For the Kids. Tickets are available now using the coupon code "THON".

