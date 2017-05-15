Pirates sign Chinese pitcher
The Pirates have signed 18-year-old Gong Haicheng, a right-handed pitcher who played for China in the World Baseball Classic this past March. Gong had been recruited into the MLB Development Center in China "right out of the sixth grade."
