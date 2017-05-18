Phillies top Pirates 7-2 to end 4-game losing streak
Jeremy Hellickson allowed just two hits over six innings before leaving with an injury and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled away from the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak. Hellickson struck out two and walked one, retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced to win for the first time in more than three weeks.
