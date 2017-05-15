Peralta, Pollock injured in loss to P...

Peralta, Pollock injured in loss to Pirates

Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

The D-backs lost key outfielders David Peralta and A.J. Pollock during Sunday's game -- a 10-inning, The seriousness of the injuries will both be determined on Monday before the D-backs host a three-game series against the Mets, manager Torey Lovullo said. Peralta came out of right field in a defensive change when the D-backs took the field for the top of the eighth inning with what the ballclub is calling a sore right glute.

