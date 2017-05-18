Outfield down to Cutch
Gregory Polanco went on the disabled list before Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals because of discomfort in his left hamstring. The 10-day assignment was back-dated to Monday, which makes Polanco eligible to return on May 25 if he's ready.
