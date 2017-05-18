Nova makes Pirates better in 6-3 win

Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Nova pitched into the eighth inning for his first win in May, leading the Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Nova allowed three runs and nine hits in 7 1/3 innings for first victory in four starts since April 29, a three-hit shutout of the Marlins at Miami.

