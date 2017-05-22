Nola set to return as Phillies face P...

Nola set to return as Phillies face Pirates in finale

When we last heard from Aaron Nola, the Philadelphia Phillies right-hander was grinding through five tough innings against the New York Mets. By game's end, Nola had his second win of the season and a lower back strain that kept him on the disabled list for a month.

