No hard feelings as Hughes returns to PNC
Jared Hughes , who pitched six seasons for the Pirates, made his first return to PNC Park as a visiting player with the Brewers on Friday. The 31-year-old right-hander was placed on waivers and released by Pittsburgh at the end of Spring Training.
