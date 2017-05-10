MLB trade rumors: Dots connecting Pirates' Gerrit Cole to Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates' Gerrit Cole throws a pitch to the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Phoenix. Now, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports explains that Cole is likely to go on the trade block this summer and how the Yankees have always loved his ability on the mound.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
