Meadows collects three hits for Indianapolis
Dominic Smith and Brandon Nimmo led Triple-A Las Vegas to a 7-5 win over El Paso as the duo of , has been in a nice rhythm offensively and continued that trend with a 4-for-5 performance, his third straight multihit game. Smith put the 51s on the board early with RBIs singles in both the first and third innings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC