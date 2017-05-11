CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Man, 50, Accused Of Trying To Sexually Assault Woman Inside Church Detectives are also seeking additional witnesses or victims who may have had contact with James Melendez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.