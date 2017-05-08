Lindblom eases burden on 'pen in LA return

On a night when the Pirates were in desperate need of innings from their bullpen, journeyman Josh Lindblom stepped up. Just hours after the Pirates announced Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for suspected testicular cancer, his rotation replacement, right-hander Trevor Williams , was tagged for eight runs in just three innings in a But rather than taxing their bullpen with five innings of relief in a lopsided defeat, the Bucs leaned on Lindblom, who got them through the seventh inning.

