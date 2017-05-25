In a baseball backwater, Ngoepe found a field and a dream

In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates' Gift Ngoepe, a native of South Africa, gets a hug from first base coach Kimera Bartee after getting a single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester in his first Major League at-bat in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh. Ngoepe made history when he became the first African to play Major League Baseball.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.