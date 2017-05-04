Hamilton, Mesoraco end homer droughts, Reds beat Pirates 7-2

Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Eugenio Suarez started the Reds' surge with a three-run homer in the first inning off Jameson Taillon , who hadn't allowed a homer on the road this season.

