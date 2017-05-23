Hall of Famer's widow causes stir wit...

Hall of Famer's widow causes stir with memorabilia auction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In this April 15, 1980, file photo, Willie Stargell, captain of the world champion Pittsburgh Pirates, tries on his World Series ring during a presentation before the Pirates home opener against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh. The family of the baseball Hall of Famer said it is hurt and angry that his widow is auctioning his memorabilia, including his World Series ring and his National League MVP award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC