Hall of Famer's widow causes stir with memorabilia auction

In this April 15, 1980, file photo, Willie Stargell, captain of the world champion Pittsburgh Pirates, tries on his World Series ring during a presentation before the Pirates home opener against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh. The family of the baseball Hall of Famer said it is hurt and angry that his widow is auctioning his memorabilia, including his World Series ring and his National League MVP award.

