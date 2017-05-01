Francisco Cervelli says DL trip is not necessary; Elias Diaz joins Pirates
With catcher Francisco Cervelli still suffering from a nagging foot injury, the Pirates promoted catching prospect Elias Diaz from Class AAA Indianapolis Monday. He joined the Pirates at Great American Ball Park and will back up Chris Stewart in the series opener Cervelli has been dealing with the same discomfort on the bottom of his right foot since early in spring training.
