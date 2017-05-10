Dodgers' depth on full display in swe...

Dodgers' depth on full display in sweep of Pittsburgh Pirates

The Dodgers have the highest payroll in baseball and no shortage of star players. A fan following the money could chant the names of Clayton Kershaw, Adrian Gonzalez, Carl Crawford, Scott Kazmir or Andre Ethier before landing on a player who took part in the Dodgers' three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

