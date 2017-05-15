Diamondbacks place center fielder A.J...

Diamondbacks place center fielder A.J. Pollock on 10-day DL

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Diamondbacks place center fielder A.J. Pollock on 10-day DL Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rjHGny Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock slides into home plate to score a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right groin strain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC