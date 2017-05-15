Diamondbacks place center fielder A.J. Pollock on 10-day DL
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain

PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right groin strain.
