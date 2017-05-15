Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Diamondbacks place center fielder A.J. Pollock on 10-day DL Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rjHGny Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock slides into home plate to score a run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 12, 2017, in Phoenix. PHOENIX - Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right groin strain.

