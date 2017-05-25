Cutch returns to lineup in the sixth hole
After being out of the starting lineup for the last two games, Andrew McCutchen returned to the Pirates lineup Friday, hitting sixth. This is the lowest McCutchen has been slotted in the order in his nine-year career and the first time he's been moved outside his regular third spot since April 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Pirates.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC