Cincinnati Reds' Rookie Davis gets fi...

Cincinnati Reds' Rookie Davis gets first major-league win vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

9 hrs ago

Billy Hamilton and Eugenio Suarez each hit three-run homers and Devin Mesoraco added a solo shot, helping Rookie Davis earn his first major-league win in the Cincinnati Reds ' 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park. Davis pitched five shutout innings in his fourth career start and second since spending two weeks on the disabled list with a bruised right forearm.

