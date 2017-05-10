Bucs prospect Newman hit in head by p...

Bucs prospect Newman hit in head by pitch

3 hrs ago

Shortstop Kevin Newman, one of the Pirates' top prospects, was taken to a hospital for tests Wednesday afternoon after getting hit in the head by 94-mph fastball during Double-A Altoona's game in Richmond, Va. Newman, the Pirates' No.1 pick in the 2015 Draft, was hit in the first inning by a pitch from Richmond right-hander Sam Coonrod.

