Bucs prospect Newman hit in head by pitch

Shortstop Kevin Newman, one of the Pirates' top prospects, was taken to a hospital for tests Wednesday afternoon after getting hit in the head by 94-mph fastball during Double-A Altoona's game in Richmond, Va. Newman, the Pirates' No.1 pick in the 2015 Draft, was hit in the first inning by a pitch from Richmond right-hander Sam Coonrod.

