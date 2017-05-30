Bucs need a boost in All-Star balloting
The Pirates were not represented on the first Esurance MLB All-Star Game Ballot update for the National League, which was released Tuesday by Major League Baseball. None of Pittsburgh's eligible infielders rank among the top five vote-getters at their respective positions, and Andrew McCutchen , Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier were not among the top 15 in the outfield balloting.
