Braves bond over Mario Kart during rain delay
As they waited through a three-hour, 12-minute rain delay during Tuesday night's win over the Pirates, several Braves players passed the time by competing in an intense Mario Kart Racing tournament within SunTrust Park's spacious home clubhouse. The participants who played on the Nintendo Wii Switch included Nick Markakis , Ender Inciarte , Sean Rodriguez , Jim Johnson and Jace Peterson .
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
