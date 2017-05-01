Billy Hamilton's walk-off single gives Reds 4-3 win in 10 innings

The Pirates were treated to a walk-off 4-3 loss Monday night at Great American Ball Park when the Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton singled to right field in the 10th inning off right-hander Daniel Hudson, scoring pinch-runner Arismendy Alcantara from second base. The pinch-runner Alcantara entered after Tucker Barnhart walked with one out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.