Bell homers into river, Bucs top Brewers 4-0 after delay

Josh Bell drove a ball into the Allegheny River on a bounce for his fifth homer, Wade LeBlanc pitched three strong innings after a lengthy rain delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 on Friday night. Bell's solo shot off reliever Rob Scahill landed on the concourse behind the wall in right-center field at PNC Park then splashed into the river.

