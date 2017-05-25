Another late night: Bucs rally for 10-inning win

A little less than 24 hours after blowing a ninth-inning lead, the Pirates staged a ninth-inning rally against a thin Braves bullpen, then added seven more runs in the 10th inning to cruise to a 12-5 win on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park. After Gift Ngoepe 's go-ahead RBI double and Josh Harrison 's two-run single, David Freese , Jose Osuna and Jordy Mercer hit back-to-back-to-back homers off right-hander Josh Collmenter , a long reliever who was used because the Braves wanted to stay away from closer Jim Johnson and setup man Arodys Vizcaino .

