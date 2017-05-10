Andrew Toles will have MRI on right k...

Andrew Toles will have MRI on right knee Wednesday

12 hrs ago Read more: True Blue LA

Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles left Tuesday night's game with a right knee injury, suffered while crashing into the wall in the left field corner in the seventh inning against the Pirates . Toles will have an MRI on Wednesday to see the extent of the injury, but no matter the result the outfielder might be placed on the disabled list anyway.

