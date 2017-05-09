Andrew McCutchen Says Boston Fans are Cool, Not Racist
Pittsburgh Pirates superstar Andrew McCutchen says his experience in Boston was simply different than Adam Jones -- telling TMZ Sports he was NOT showered with racial taunts. In fact, Andrew -- one of the 62 black players in the MLB -- says the fans at Fenway Park were actually really cool with him when the Pirates went to Beantown earlier this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC