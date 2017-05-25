Altoona Recap of Prospects and TAILLON
Sorry for the capital letters in the title everyone but man was it refreshing to see Jameson Taillon casually strutting to the mound, snagging the ball with his mitt, and promptly launching a 92 MPH fastball for his first warm up pitch. Today, on a three inning limit, Taillon was on rehab in my backyard in Erie and boy was it fun.
