After 3 hour rain delay, Adams lifts Braves over Pirates

Matt Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left in the stands for the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 early Wednesday morning in a game delayed over three hours by rain. The delay started in the top of the seventh inning and ended at 12:51 a.m. The game finished just before 2 a.m. - 6 hours, 15 minutes after first pitch.

