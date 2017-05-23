After 3-hour rain delay, Adams lifts ...

After 3-hour rain delay, Adams lifts Braves over Pirates

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Filling in for fan favorite Freddie Freeman, Matt Adams is doing everything he can to quickly endear himself to his new home crowd. Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left at SunTrust Park for the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 early Wednesday morning in a game delayed over three hours by rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10) Feb '17 Skinny Phart 2
News Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10) Feb '17 Little Phart 17
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ALBuccoFan 1
News Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16) Aug '16 ballboy 1
News Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
News Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15) Mar '15 mike tirico 3
See all Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC