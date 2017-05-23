After 3-hour rain delay, Adams lifts Braves over Pirates
Filling in for fan favorite Freddie Freeman, Matt Adams is doing everything he can to quickly endear himself to his new home crowd. Adams singled in the winning run with about 200 fans left at SunTrust Park for the ninth inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 early Wednesday morning in a game delayed over three hours by rain.
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
