Adams hits 2-run HR to power Braves past Pirates, 5-2

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Atlanta. Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Adams follows through on a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.