Adam Boeve Named New Head Baseball Co...

Adam Boeve Named New Head Baseball Coach At Morningside College

13 hrs ago

Former professional baseball player Adam Boeve is the new head baseball coach at Morningside College announced Mustangs' athletic director Tim Jager. Boeve is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a NCAA Division I All-American before he went on to play for seven years in the Pittsburgh Pirates' minor league organization.

