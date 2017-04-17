US visa in limbo, Pirates' Kang Jung-...

US visa in limbo, Pirates' Kang Jung-ho continues to work on his own

Read more: Korea Herald

With his US visa status in limbo following a drunk driving conviction, Pittsburgh Pirates' infielder Kang Jung-ho continues to train on his own in South Korea while biding his time for legal proceedings to resume, sources said Monday. One source told Yonhap News Agency that Kang is trying to keep a low profile but has been "working hard" to stay in shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Chicago, IL

