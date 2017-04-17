Uehara's scoreless innings streak ends in loss

Koji Uehara was charged with three runs - two earned - Sunday after making 21 straight appearances, dating back to last year, without allowing any runs, as the Chicago Cubs were defeated by the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Uehara relieved Jon Lester, who pitched seven scoreless innings, with the Cubs leading 1-0 in the eighth but yielded a game-tying RBI single to Jordy Mercer, before the go-ahead run was scored on Andrew McCutchen's fielder's choice.

