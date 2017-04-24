Tony Watson holding on tight in roller-coaster ride as Pirates closer
It hasn't been especially smooth, but six times this season closer Tony Watson has done the job required to claim the coveted save for the Pirates. He is 6 for 6 on save chances this season, and 21 for 24 since taking over for Mark Melancon last season, and currently ranks second in the National League in saves behind Chicago Cubs closer Greg Holland, who has nine.
