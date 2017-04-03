Snow, flooding in forecast for Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day
The first home series of the Pittsburgh Pirates' 2017 season is likely to put the team's fans to the test, with wind, cold and snow being called for -- and now a flood advisory issued for the area around PNC Park. In the team's 1:05 p.m. Friday home opener against the Atlanta Braves, temperatures are set to max out at around 40 degrees.
