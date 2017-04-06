Red Sox place Xander Bogaerts, Matt B...

Red Sox place Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes on bereavement leave

21 hrs ago

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of unexpected roster moves Thursday, placing Xander Bogaerts and Matt Barnes on bereavement leave. Thursday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been pushed back a week due to inclement weather in Boston, buying the Red Sox some extra time to get some of their missing players back.

