Rare Yankees-Bucs battle tops MLB.TV slate

18 hrs ago Read more: Major League Baseball

The Pirates and Yankees played one of the most memorable World Series ever in October 1960, and the image of Bill Mazeroski winning Game 7 for Pittsburgh with a walk-off homer persists in baseball lore to this day. But the two teams have played just 12 games against one another in the 57 years since, meaning their matchup tonight doesn't take place very often.

