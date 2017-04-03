Polanco and Pirates get to erratic Di...

Polanco and Pirates get to erratic Dickey, top Braves 6-4

14 hrs ago

Gregory Polanco had no trouble with R.A. Dickey's knuckleball, getting three of his four hits and driving in a run off the starter to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Atlanta Braves 6-4 on Saturday night. Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer also got an RBI each for the Pirates, who have won two straight after starting 0-2.

