PNC Park cleaners press Pirates for new contract

Ahead of Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves, the Pittsburgh Pirates organization is nearing the end of a long checklist of preparations support the 81 home games to be played at PNC Park. There is, however, a bit of unfinished business off the field: A contract standoff with the union representing about 15 people who work through the night to clean the ballpark for the next game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.