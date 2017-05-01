Pittsburgh Pirates Ivan Nova is on fire right now
It has only taken five starts into the 2017 regular season for Ivan Nova to show that last years strong finish wasn't a fluke. After coming over from the New York Yankees at last years trade deadline, Nova impressed going 5-2 with a 3.06 ERA in 11 starts.
