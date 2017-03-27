Pirates unveil ballpark enhancements,...

Pirates unveil ballpark enhancements, new food items

20 hrs ago

The Pirates hosted their annual "What's New at PNC Park" event for members of the media on Thursday, and those covering the tour could have filled an entire steno pad recording the enhancements to the ballpark and creative new food items. Highlights of the former include new field lights, a new playing surface, a new out-of-town scoreboard, new and extended netting to protect the fans, and a major makeover for 34 high-demand luxury suites and the Lexus Club.

