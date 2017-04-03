Pirates Top 30 prospects starting ass...

Pirates Top 30 prospects starting assignments

Read more: Pittsburgh Pirates

With the 2017 season getting started, here's a look at where the Pittsburgh Pirates' Top 30 prospects are projected to start the season: Team to watch The Pirates system certainly is top heavy. Not only is the top of the Top 30 list impact-talent heavy, even with the graduation of Josh Bell , but there's more talent -- exactly one-third of that list -- in Triple-A than any other affiliate.

