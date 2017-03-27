Pirates to play it safe with Polanco
Manager Clint Hurdle said Polanco will serve as the designated hitter for two of the Bucs' three games against the Red Sox to begin the season. Polanco has been held back by left shoulder discomfort, which has affected his ability to throw.
