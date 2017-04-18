Pirates' Starling Marte suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy
Marte, 28, won a Gold Glove in 2016 and compelled the Pirates to move franchise player Andrew McCutchen from center to right field. Pirates' Starling Marte suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy Marte, 28, won a Gold Glove in 2016 and compelled the Pirates to move franchise player Andrew McCutchen from center to right field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Pirates Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pirates' dreadful season takes some bizarre twists (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Skinny Phart
|2
|Pirates Fire Racing Pierogi Mascot For Criticis... (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|Little Phart
|17
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|Would you like to play Pirates GM in our simula...
|Nov '16
|ALBuccoFan
|1
|Moves That the Pirates' Need to Make. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|ballboy
|1
|Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, coaching... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|Pirates Call It Sickening To See 'Jihadi John' ... (Feb '15)
|Mar '15
|mike tirico
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Pirates Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC