Pirates ready to contend

Read more: The Review

Considering the way the last six months have gone for the Pittsburgh Pirates, simply playing meaningful games should provide a measure of relief. Let longtime franchise cornerstone Andrew McCutchen field balls in right field instead of talking - and talking, and talking - about the way the team very publicly put him on the trading block in the offseason, then told him the 2013 NL MVP he needed to slide over to right from center to make way for Gold Glover Starling Marte.

