Pirates notebook: Jose Osuna makes first major league start
Jose Osuna started his first major league game Friday night, playing right field in the series opener against the New York Yankees at PNC Park. The Pirates promoted Osuna in the series this week against the St. Louis Cardinals to take the roster spot of Starling Marte, who received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for the steroid Nandrolone.
